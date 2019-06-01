December 12, 1941 - April 29, 2019 Pierre Joujon-Roche passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 following several years of declining health. He was born in Vancouver, B.C., and spent most of his youth in Upstate New York before coming to California to attend Stanford University. After his graduation in 1964, he moved to Southern California and made it his permanent home, where he followed a career in marketing and advertising. A 45-year resident of Culver City, he was involved with the Los Angeles Junior Chamber of Commerce, the Culver City Chamber of Commerce, the Western Hemisphere Marathon, the Culver City Lions Club and the Culver City Sister City Committee, for which he served as President for three years. He loved travel (especially cruising), spending time with his family and friends, tennis, golf, skiing, Neil Diamond, classic cars, going wine tasting and cheering for his beloved Stanford Cardinal football and basketball teams. Pierre was predeceased by his parents and his son Gregory. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy, his daughter Aynee (Ketty Citterio), daughter-in-law Irma and grandchildren Dylan and Helena. A celebration of life will take place on Friday, June 7, between 12:00 noon and 4:00 p.m. at Raintree Condominiums Lakeside Clubhouse (2000 Raintree Circle), Culver City. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 1 to June 2, 2019