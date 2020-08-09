January 6, 1930 - August 6, 2020 Pilar R. Milnes (née Vasquez). Born Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA. Mother, grandmother, devout Catholic, teacher, band mom. Lover of classic movies, line dancing, jigsaw puzzles, the Dodgers, slot machines, mystery novels, and most of all, her family. Creator of Christmas stockings, afghans, and family wedding & prom dresses. Enthusiastic, traveling baby nurse for her newborn grandchildren. Second "mom" to a generation of local kids, unofficial mayor of her dialysis center, regular at the Altadena Senior Center. Garfield High School ('49). Met her future husband, Hal Milnes, at East Los Angeles College ('51). BA, UCLA ('54). Married Hal, June 14, 1958. Worked for Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation and Head Start (inaugural teaching cadre). Retired 1985. Pre-deceased by Hal (2013). Survived by 8 devoted children & their spouses, 11 grandchildren, 8 siblings, & other loved ones.Funeral mass at St. Philip the Apostle Church (Pasadena), Tuesday, August 12 at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Anne's, 155 N. Occidental Blvd, LA, CA 90026, www.stanne.org
.