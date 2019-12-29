|
September 21, 1958 - August 28, 2019 Porfirio "Pro" Antonio Diokno Mojica passed away August 28th from complications of a stroke on July 24, 2019. He was 60yrs old. His passing revealed a soul so beloved and gentle. In the end, the people in his life came together to show their gratitude, respect, and love for this good man. Pro was born to Pablo and Evangeline Mojica, who provided and nurtured his musical interest at a very early age. Pro grew up in Pontiac and Bloomfield Hills, Michigan during the 1960s and 70s. He became a proficient pianist known in the community and Lahser High School. In 1976 he attended Michigan State University until 1978 when the family moved to Anaheim Hills. He transferred to UC Irvine majoring in Psychology. As the eldest son of two physicians, he was prodded to attend medical school. Pro also briefly considered the priesthood. Ultimately, Pro followed his love of music. He was so motivated that he became a self-educated musician. To hear Pro play the piano was to be drawn into the rich expression of his musical love. Pro began teaching at Mater Dei High School's music department through the help of a lifelong friend, Patty Pankenier. Pro had previously worked at Rosary H.S. After 10 years, Pro moved to Mt San Antonio College where he remained the rest of his life. There Pro continually expanded his expertise in the Classical and Jazz genres. Among Pro's activities: Mountainside Master Chorale, Pueri Cantores of San Gabriel Valley, American Choral Directors Association, Singcopation, and Mt. SAC chamber singers. Through these organizations, he performed in Carnegie Hall, the Apollo Theater, at the 2004 European Grand Prix, and twice played for Pope John Paul II and once for Pope Benedict XVI. With Singcopation, Pro's group regularly placed first in competitions, such as jazz festivals in Reno, Monterey, and Fullerton. Through it all, Pro was known to be accessible anytime to his students.In between, Pro had a vast and extensive association with many churches and music groups in Southern California. He held Music Director and pianist positions at San Antonio de Padua, St. Simon and Jude, St. Philip Benici, Red Hill Lutheran Church, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, First Congregational Church, St. Norbert Catholic Church, Christ Cathedral, and St Andrew Lutheran church. Pro always mentioned his gratitude to his associations with his priest friends: Fr Seamus Glynn, Monsignor John Urell, Fr Pat Rudolph, Fr Dave Klunk, and many others. He had a wonderful association in Patrick Flahive. He was especially grateful and always happy with his main work through the years with Bruce Rogers.Beyond these accomplishments, Pro was known by each individual relationship he had as a fun-loving, passionate, and good-hearted man. He lived life simply. Many will never forget his dry humor and his playful demeanor. Many more will always remember the support and guidance he gave whether it was through music or life. He was truly authentic. Pro maintained lifelong friendships with Brian Koonce and Chris Powers from Lahser high school. He liked to reminisce about growing up in Michigan and about times and tribulations. Though he never had kids, he had many nieces and nephews who adored him: Christina, Paulie, "Miss Katie", "Miss Carolyn", Matthew, Marcus, Gregg, and Keirstin. He is sorely missed as the big brother to Chester, Fred, and Rachel, as well as John and Regina, who will forever remember his simple presence in the family. His passing is especially missed by his mom Evangeline, who he talked to almost every day of his life, and his father, Pablo, who loved Pro and to whom Pro was unwaveringly loyal to and loved to the end. God blessed us all with Pro and he will always be remembered as he will continue to be in our thoughts and hearts.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019