Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Prentice Rushing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Prentice and Kathleen ''Kathy'' McDermott "Jack" Rushing

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Prentice and Kathleen ''Kathy'' McDermott "Jack" Rushing Obituary
Jack and Kathy have been together since 1978. Jack was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, U.S. Navy veteran and entrepreneur. Jack and Kathy, both of Fullerton, California, were active philanthropists and enjoyed world travel together. Jack passed away on February 4, 2019 and his wife Kathleen passed away on February 11, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at McAulay & Wallace Mortuary, Fullerton. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Orange. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Foundation in Fullerton. McAulay & Wallace Mortuary
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.