June 22, 1930 - April 2, 2019 Priscilla Alden Marshall "Pam" Runkle passed April 2. She was sweet, strong, smart, faithful, creative, artistic, and strongly independent! Pam kept healthy living in a house of stairs (which she designed) for 60+ years. She's now in heaven enjoying the spectacular colors of God's abundant creation. Born in New York City to Catharine Bull & John Trumbull Marshall, her nickname came from a baby cup where her initials spelled out PAM. Her family moved around during WWII following her father who was in the US Army. Ultimately landing in Los Angeles where her sister, Connie Marshall, became a Hollywood actress. Pam was drawn to the visual arts. She attended Beverly Hills High and UCLA, became a Delta Gamma, and met Richard F. Runkle. Married in 1951, Pam & Dick enjoyed married life for 61 years. The mother of two girls, Pam enjoyed being a homemaker because it afforded her the time to be creative, sew, and explore a variety of art mediums. She was always surrounded by her art and was a patron of the Arts. Pam is survived by daughters Cathy Runkle & partner David Benjamin, Betsy Runkle, and two grandchildren, Richard & Maggie. She was one of a kind and is missed by all who knew her. Please join family & friends at a Memorial Service, May 25, 2:00 pm at All Saints Episcopal Church, Beverly Hills. In lieu of flowers, please donate to UCLA Gold Shield (https://tinyurl.com/UCLAGoldShield), Blind Children's Center (www.blindchildrenscenter.org) or Delta Gamma Foundation (www.deltagamma.org/foundation). Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 14 to May 19, 2019