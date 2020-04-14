|
|
January 12, 1935 - April 10, 2020 On Friday, April 10, 2020, Priscilla Slabaugh Schultz passed away peacefully at her home in Palos Verdes Estates. Priscilla was born on January 12, 1935 in Mansfield, Ohio, to Watson and Marie Slabaugh. She attended Michigan State University where she majored in Home Economics with a minor in Art. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority in which she stayed involved for many years after leaving MSU. It was at Michigan State where she met her husband Roger C. Schultz whom she married on February 1, 1958. They raised two daughters, Lizanne and Karla, and one son Erich. Priscilla loved her family and friends, and the many golden retrievers she and Roger raised. She was a sport enthusiast. She loved her MSU Spartans, and Priscilla and Roger returned to Michigan frequently to attend games. Priscilla was blessed with seven grandchildren that she adored. Family was always most important to her. She planned many memorable trips for the whole family to enjoy together, including traveling to Mexico, Costa Rica, and Kenya. Priscilla's other passions were reading, playing games, and doing crossword puzzles. She loved spending time in her beautiful yard, attending to her succulents and other gardens. Priscilla enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their home in San Clemente over looking the beautiful ocean waters. Priscilla worked for Kimberly Knits prior to establishing her own interior design business, Priscilla Schultz Interiors. She loved helping people beautify their homes and offices. She was very active in the Peninsula Committee of Children's Hospital which raises money for the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. Priscilla was also involved with the Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Priscilla was preceded in death by her father, Watson, and her mother, Marie. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roger, her daughter Lizanne Wilson (Tom Wilson), Karla Schultz (Don Hamon), and Erich Schultz (Paige Schultz), and her beloved seven grandchildren, Ann-Marie and Karl Perry, Andrew, Heidi, and Amanda Swartzmiller, and Kendall and Grant Schultz, and her sister Ann Harrell of Virginia Beach. The family would like to thank two very special people: Marta de Dios and Remy Cabarles. Marta worked for Priscilla and Roger for over thirty years. She and her family were so loved and cared for by them, that they became family. Remy was Priscilla's caregiver and dear friend for the last four years of her life. No service will be held at this time. A private celebration of life will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Peninsula Committee of Children's Hospital or Michigan State Athletics.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 14, 2020