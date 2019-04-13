Resources More Obituaries for Psyche Stine Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Psyche Farr Stine

April 13, 1921 - March 25, 2019 After a long and beautiful life, Psyche, named for a Greek Goddess, passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 97. She was born to Rupert and Nancy Farr and raised on a farm near Greenville, South Carolina, that was owned by her family for several generations. Psyche was one of four children, all red heads, and attended small country schools. In high school she was voted most popular and most beautiful-but she always made sure to note there were only 18 in her graduating class! Her mother encouraged her to pursue nursing as a career and after three years of training she passed her exams to become a registered nurse. World War II had begun and Psyche enlisted to be an Army nurse. Her first training assignment was at Camp Croft in Spartanburg, South Carolina. At an Officer's Club dance she met Gordon Stine. After a very brief courtship they wed in 1943 but shortly thereafter the war separated the couple to different continents. Gordon deployed to Europe as an Infantry Platoon Commander and Psyche eventually served in the South Pacific on Makin Island. She was among twelve Army nurses who were first to be stationed in the area. She ended her service in 1946 as a First Lieutenant. Psyche and Gordon reunited and settled in Long Beach where they soon had two sons. Their eldest child, Randall, had severe autism and Psyche became a full-time homemaker. In the 1950s Psyche and Gordon began their lifelong love affair with golf joining Virginia Country Club, Los Angeles Country Club and finally a 40-year membership at North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village. They enjoyed numerous golfing trips all over the world. Psyche's home overflowed with prizes and mementos from golf competitions. Both Psyche and Gordon played well into their 90s, always sharing a game together on Sundays. Psyche and Gordon celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary last May. Gordon passed away in January, three days short of his 100th birthday and Psyche, seldom apart from her life's companion, didn't wait long to be reunited with him. Psyche was warm and friendly; she never took herself too seriously and never allowed others to do so either. She was cheerful with a quick wit and thoroughly enjoyed her long life. Psyche is survived by her son Randall Stine of Nipomo, CA, son John Stine of San Diego and two grandsons, Andrew and Jeffrey, also of San Diego. Psyche and Gordon will be buried in a joint ceremony on April 18, with military honors at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019