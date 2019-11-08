|
|
April 1, 1932 - November 4, 2019 Pushpa Walia (née Kapoor), beloved wife of Brij L. Walia of Walnut, California, passed away in her sleep at home. She was 87. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 55 years, four loving children: Rajesh, Anita, Babita, and Rajeev, and eight precious grandchildren: Brett, Sameer, Danesh, Sirina, Nirav, Rohan, Ravi, and Riya. She is also survived by her brother Kishore, sister Swarna, her many nieces and nephews and their children. She will be dearly missed by her entire family and longtime friends. Anyone who knew Pushpa appreciated her delicate beauty, refined nature, and keen intellect. She immigrated to the US in the early 1960s with a Master's degree in history, working at the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C. for some years before retiring to raise her children, with occasional substitute teaching. She was an avid reader, knitter, sewer, puzzle assembler, houseplant grower, bridge player, cat tamer, and memorable cook of both North Indian and American cuisines. She loved sipping tea, reading the newspaper, and quietly exercising her critical eye and subtly sharp wit. Her husband's career took her and the family around the world before they settled in California 31 years ago. Pushpa suffered a severe stroke in January but her family is grateful to have had 10 additional months with her before she contracted pneumonia 2 weeks prior to her passing. May her soul rest in peace and comfort after her long and eventful journey on earth. May her memory and legacy continue forward in her wonderfully unique grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at the Memory Garden Memorial Park & Mortuary in Brea, CA, at 2pm, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Pushpa's name to the at www.stroke.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019