1939 - 2020 We celebrate the life of Mike Shanahan, who passed away in the embrace of his children on July 29, 2020, in Indian Wells, California, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. A native of Altadena, California, Mike attended Stanford University on a U.S. Navy scholarship before serving as a Navy cryptologic officer. He returned to Stanford to receive his MBA in 1965. Initially a less-than-perfect college student, Mike was inspired by his fellow Navy officers to apply himself fully to his graduate studies, according to his daughter, Kathleen Fisher."When he graduated from Stanford, his net assets were $100," Kathleen notes. "He worked super hard, he was really talented and really lucky. There aren't a whole lot of people who have that combination."Upon completing his studies, Mike joined Capital Group, a Los Angeles-based asset management firm, as an investment analyst. He recalled initially thinking that, if the job didn't work out, he might get an offer from one of the many companies he was researching. "As it happened, what I thought might be a risk was actually a terrific opportunity," he later reflected on what became a 47-year career. "I realized I never wanted to leave Capital."Mike left an indelible mark on Capital, and is viewed as one of the principal architects of an organization that is among the world's leading financial services providers, helping to improve the lives of millions of investors around the world. In 1968, he became the firm's youngest-ever Director of Research up to that time and went on to hold several prominent leadership roles including President of The Capital Group, Chairman of Capital Research and Management Company, President of Capital Bank and Trust Company, Director of American Funds Distributors and Capital Strategy Research, and Chairman of the Capital Group Companies executive committee. He was also a formidable investor, serving as a Portfolio Manager for The Investment Company of America and AMCAP mutual funds during periods of unparalleled growth. Throughout his career, Mike passionately strove to preserve Capital's unique investment approach and culture. "He was one of Capital's iconic leaders who set the direction for so much of what has made our organization successful," notes former Capital Group President Phil de Toledo. "He was passionate about creating and perpetuating key elements of our culture and environment that live on today, including putting the interests of investors and associates first, focusing on the long term in investing and in the management of the firm, and preserving the key aspects underlying our investment process. His legacy and impact live on." "Mike's intellect was probably at genius level, though his humility wouldn't allow him to admit it," reflects Capital Portfolio Manager Claudia Huntington. "He was a mentor to so many of us. I know he will stay in the hearts of those of us who knew him well, and those who even barely knew him. He certainly will stay in my heart." Mike retired from Capital in December 2012. In addition to his leadership at Capital, Mike was profoundly influential in the lives of two prestigious institutions of higher learning – the Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) and Harvey Mudd College. He served for many years on the Stanford GSB Advisory Council and the Stanford Challenge Leadership Council. Gifts from Mike and his family have enhanced nearly every aspect of student and faculty life, including: the creation and expansion of Jack McDonald Hall, a living and learning residence for GSB students; the endowment of multiple funds and matching gifts in support of faculty; the endowment of the R. Michael Shanahan Fellowship Fund to provide student financial aid; and the creation of discretionary funds in support of curriculum development and the recruitment, development and retention of faculty. In 2009, the Stanford GSB Alumni Association bestowed upon Mike the Arbuckle Award in recognition of his service and his commitment to both managerial excellence and to addressing the changing needs of society.At Harvey Mudd College, Mike served for nearly 25 years as a trustee and was influential in building important relationships for the College throughout his tenure. He served as the fifth Chair of the Board of Trustees and Chair of the Investment Committee, and provided vital contributions to the Compensation and Personnel Policy Committee, as well as the Board Affairs, Advancement, Student Affairs and Educational Planning committees. Contributions from Mike and his family helped make possible the construction of several landmark campus facilities including the Hoch-Shanahan Dining Commons, the R. Michael Shanahan Center for Teaching and Learning, and the soon-to-opened McGregor Computer Science Center. Mike's support also created several significant endowments and programs to support faculty and students, including the R. Michael Shanahan Dean of the Faculty Chair, the Shanahan Professorship, the Shanahan Student-Directed Project Fund, the Shanahan Strategic Projects Fund, the Shanahan Family Scholarship, and a matching gift program established in 2012 that encourages significant, increased contributions to The Campaign for Harvey Mudd College. In a letter to the campus upon his death, Harvey Mudd President Maria Klawe wrote, "I feel very lucky to have had the opportunity to know Mike, and to benefit from his wisdom, warmth and generosity. His passing is a huge loss.""He just really fell in love with the attention that the College paid to undergraduate education and the quality of the undergraduate education there," said James Bean, current Chair of the Board of Trustees. "His gifts touched every aspect of the College - faculty, students, staff, buildings - everything." Mike was awarded Harvey Mudd's honorary Doctor of Engineering, Science and Humane Letters degree in 2012 for his distinguished contributions to the advancement of science and engineering education, a Lifetime Recognition Award in 2009, and the Order of the Wart from the Harvey Mudd College Alumni Association in 2004. He also received the College's Sprague Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service in 2006. Mike golfed avidly starting at an early age. He was a scratch golfer most of his life and shot his age on multiple occasions. He often seemed to get more enjoyment from hitting the ball perfectly than from scoring well. His passion for the game did lead him to lose his temper on occasion, though he was always strategic when throwing clubs – away from people and trees and always in the direction of the hole! He was ultimately successful in enticing all three of his children to become golfers. Predeceased by his wife, Mary, Mike is survived by his three children, Kathleen Shanahan Fisher (married to Robert Gruber), Robert M. Shanahan Jr. (married to Julie Shanahan) and Keven Shanahan (married to Julieann Shanahan), six grandchildren, brother Tom Shanahan, as well as Cathy Shanahan, his first wife and the mother of his three children. To learn more about Mike and a virtual celebration of his life to be held on October 10, 2020, please visit rmichaelshanahan.com