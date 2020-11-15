March 6, 1930 - November 1, 2020 Father Richard Stafford Poole, C.M. died on November 1, 2020, at age 90. He was a Catholic priest and a renowned historian and author with expertise in early colonial Mexico. He was born to Joseph Poole and Beatrice (Smith) Poole on March 6, 1930, in Oxnard, California, and raised in North Hollywood. He entered Los Angeles College, the precursor to Our Lady Queen of Angels Seminary, in 1942. Upon his graduation, he joined the Congregation of the Mission of Saint Vincent de Paul, taking his vows in 1949. He studied at St. Mary of the Barrens Seminary in Perryville, Missouri, earning a bachelor's degree in 1952. He completed his theological studies there and was ordained in 1956. He received a master's degree in Spanish literature in 1958 and then, in 1961, his doctorate in history, both from St. Louis University. Stafford made an impressive contribution to the field of Catholicism in Colonial Latin America, as well as his works on the history of the Congregation of the Mission and the American Catholic Church. Included in his life's work were 14 books, 23 publications in anthologies and encyclopedias, 62 journal articles, as well as some unpublished studies on Vincentian themes and numerous book reviews. Stafford was also a teacher, academic dean, and seminary rector. His teaching career included Cardinal Glennon College in St. Louis; St. Mary of the Barrens Seminary in Perryville, Missouri; and St. John's Seminary College in Camarillo, California. For almost twenty years, he presided at Mass on Sunday at St. Jude's parish in Westlake Village, California. In 1990 he moved back to Los Angeles to the Vincentian residence and devoted much of his time to his research and speaking at conferences around the world. His other interests included travel, clock repair, genealogy, and old movies.He is predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Dorothy and Joseph Jr. He is survived by his nieces Monica Smith (Mike) of Gaborone, Botswana, and Michelle Emerle (Gary) of Boston, Massachusetts, and his great nieces and nephews: Stephen Smith, Emily Smith, Brent Emerle, and Taryn Emerle. He died in Perryville, Missouri, at the Apostle of Charity Residence, and was laid to rest at the Vincentian Cemetery. Donations in his honor are gratefully accepted by St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, 2303 Miramar Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Stvincentmow.org
