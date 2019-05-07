May 16, 1934 - April 30, 2019 Rachel was born on May 16, 1934 to Genaro and Soledad Corona. Rachel passed into heaven on April 30, 2019, her loving husband of 62 years was by her side. She was 84 years young. She leaves behind four children Patricia, Rudy Anthony, Steve, Robert, and her husband Rudy, twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Rachel's family were Joe, Rudy (Rofie), Gene, Jenny, and Sadie, all deceased. The only surviving member of the Corona family is her sister Sally Sanchez. She decided to follow her school age children to school and found work with the Los Angeles Unified School District as a Bilingual Aide at Fernangeles Elementary School. A Bilingual Aide assists teachers with children that are in the English as a second-language program. After several years the Bilingual Aide category ended. Rachel then became a Teacher's Aide assisting teachers with children of all levels of education. She retired after approximately 16 years of service with the Los Angeles Unified School District. Funeral arrangements have been made for Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the San Fernando Mission Mortuary 11160 Stranwood Ave., Mission Hills. Visitation 11:00 am to 12:45 pm, with Mass at 1:00 pm, followed by burial at San Fernando Mission Cemetery. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 7 to May 9, 2019