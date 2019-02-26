|
July 26, 1956 - March 3, 2018 Rachel was made of love and she gave it away freely to every one she loved: her family, her friends, her students, and her colleagues. From childhood, she smiled readily, radiantly. She loved dress-up, and would have chosen to live in Elizabethan or Regency England, except for the lack of indoor plumbing. She loved to learn, and travel, and socialize. She had a special knack for teaching children, especially those with special needs. She is survived by mother Essie Neff, sisters Jane Neff Rollins and Laurie Schlichter, brother Jack Neff, and three nieces and a nephew. We will miss her always.
