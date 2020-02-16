|
February 1945 - February 14, 2020 Rachelle Mark, a talented painter with a splendid sense of color and shape, was born in New York, moved to Salt Lake City and then to Los Angeles. Predeceased by husband, Howard Mark and survived by husband, Sidney Soffer; children, Julia (Anthony) Brill, Jeremy (Kat) Mark, Julia Soffer, Bridget Mark; sister, Debra (Chris) Elliott; niece, Claire Norman; grandchildren Ryan, Brandon and Logan; sister-in-law Susan (Larry) Resnick; niece Jodie; nephew Steven (Cathy) and daughter Jaden. She was a mother of lavish generosity, a wife of utter constancy, and the finest grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend a person could have. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to thelifegroupla.org, an organization focusing on the well-being of individuals with HIV.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 16, 2020