Radames J. Rodriguez
August 22, 1934 - May 7, 2020 He wanted to put his arms around the whole world, and burned to make it all right. It is for that he will be loved and remembered. Survived by sister, Christy Hendrickson, son, Christopher, daughter, Anna, daughter-in-law Paula Lee, grandchildren Madison, Sophia and Nicholas, and former wife, Karin. Preceded in death by brother, Pete, and parents, Pedro and Lucia.

