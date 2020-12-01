Rae Hasegawa Okikawa, age 75, passed away on November 22 at her residence in Cypress.Beloved wife of Kenneth Okikawa; loving mother of Lisa (Michael) Stafford; loving grandmother of Natalie Stafford; sister of Sam (Eileen) Hasegawa and Mikki (Ken) Sasaki; also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.Due to COVID, a memorial service will be delayed until sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Rae's memory to either American Printing House for the Blind (www.aph.org
) or Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
). www.fukuimortuary.com
213-626-0441
Published in Los Angeles Times on Dec. 1, 2020.