March 13, 1930 - May 2, 2019 Rae Wyman died May 2nd, 2019 at the age of 89, surrounded by family and her loving caregiver Mardy. Rae was a student, a teacher, an actress, an activist, a lawyer, a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Rae was a student at Northwestern University Drama School graduating with honors (Mortar Board); earned a Master's degree in English Literature at UCLA, and a law degree at Loyola Law School when she was 45. She performed in small theatres in Chicago and on nationally televised theatre productions when her husband Dr. Milford Wyman was in medical school (1949-53). She and Milford came to Los Angeles (South Bay-San Pedro) in 1959. Rae worked her entire life to help the underprivileged; active in civil rights, women's rights and politics, particularly within the Democratic Party and the Fund for the Feminist Majority. Her greatest joy was her family: Milford, cardiologist, sons Mark (Holly), a lawyer, Michael (Cathi), a cardiologist, Mathew (Jacqui), a lawyer, grandchildren Jack, Charles, Sarah, Andrew, Max, Joel, Emma, Jenna, Julian, Siena, and great-grandchildren Addison and June. Her spirit was infectious. Her humor, warmth, intellect, and sense of style will be remembered by all she touched. Donations may be made in Rae Wyman's honor to: Feminist Majority Foundation and the Music Center Spotlight. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 21 to May 26, 2019