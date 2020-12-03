On Friday, November 20, 2020, Ralph Baldwin, loving husband, father, coworker and friend, passed away at the age of 73. Ralph was born on February 11, 1947, in Evansville, Indiana to Cornelius and Helen (McGee) Baldwin. He served in the Naval Reserves, worked as a surveyor's assistant, and ultimately became an RN in 1980. He married Susan Ward on January 8, 1983. Ralph lived life to the fullest, and his passion was motor racing. He was an active member of SCCA for more than 40 years, and he drove the Pursuit Vehicle for Montreal Formula One races for many exciting years. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, as well as his sister Kim. He is survived by his wife, daughter Jennifer, sister Kay, and his three grandchildren. A celebration of life is planned for 2021, post COVID-19.



