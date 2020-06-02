Ralph E. Allan
Ralph Everett Allan, 84, died May 1, 2020. Ralph was born in Massachusetts on October 26, 1935 to Florence Louise (Horswell) and Willliam Thain Allan. Ralph was the last of the five dynamic Allan brothers and an era has come to a close. Ralph was an early pioneer in the field of environmental health and was among the first to combine chemical engineering with law. He protected workers in many industries including mining and those that used toxic substances. He was a consultant on creating early federal and state OSHA laws. Ralph earned many advanced degrees and professional awards and instilled the importance of education in his successful sons. He was employed by Kaiser Steel, Fontana for 10 years. But most of his professional career (thirty years) was with UCI Medical School, Center for Occupational and Environmental Health. In all aspects of his life, he was able to combine his Scottish grit and determination with much love and compassion. His blue, blue eyes always had a twinkle. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Victory (Vicki). He is further survived by his son, William and son, Douglas and his wife, Stephanie and one very special granddaughter, Rose Everette Allan. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces and their children and grandchildren. Many family and friends grieve the loss of Ralph Allan.

