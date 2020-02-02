|
Ralph Ziegler died peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 18, in Glendale, CA, at age 73. He had been fighting cancer for over a year and never fully recovered from his last operation. Ziegler was well-known in the entertainment industry for his financial expertise and was business manager for numerous TV and film celebrities. He was chief financial officer (CFO) at Triad Artists, Inc. and supervised Triad's merger with the William Morris Agency. He then became assistant controller at International Creative Management (ICM), where he remained for many years. He was later an accountant and office manager at Tessler and Co. and financial controller at Consensus, Inc.He was born Ralph George Ziegler on May 12, 1946 in Franklin, NJ and his parents, Marion Storms Ziegler and George Ziegler, lived in their Franklin home for their entire marriage, more than 60 years. He was able to trace his family all the way back to Dirck Storm, who emigrated from the Netherlands in 1662 and settled in Brooklyn. Ralph attended Franklin High School, where his father was a teacher. He graduated from Susquehanna University and served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. After living for periods of time in Guam and Denver, he settled in Los Angeles to begin his new career. After retiring, his love of animals led him to become a trained volunteer docent at the Los Angeles Zoo, which required taking a difficult 24-week course at UCLA. He was also active with the Glendale Historical Society and the Doctor's House at Brand Park.He is survived by his husband Alan Eichler, sister Frances Garrity, brother Dana Ziegler, sister-in-law Peggy Ziegler, and several nieces and nephews. Services are pending, but donations can be made to the Los Angeles Zoo or the Glendale Historical Society.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 2, 2020