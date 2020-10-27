Or Copy this URL to Share

December 24, 1929 - October 25, 2020 Ralph Perl died on October 25th at home in Newport Beach. He is survived by his wife, Rhoda Shapiro, son, Alan Perl, stepchildren, Deborah Baskin, Janice Shapiro, Francine Jeffrey and David Shapiro, and grandchildren, Stacie, Rachel and David Perl, Joshua Baskin, Hannah Farrington, Samuel and Emily Jeffrey, Chester Dubov and Grace and Chloe Shapiro. A long time resident of Venice, California, Ralph had a long career as an electrical engineer. For the last fifteen years, he lived in Newport Beach.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store