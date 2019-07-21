Home

Forest Lawn - Covina Hills
21300 Via Verde Drive
Covina, CA 91724
800-204-3131
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Forest Lawn - Covina Hills - Memory Chapel
21300 Via Verde Drive
Covina, CA

Ralph S. Roberts Obituary
1923 - 2019 Retired real estate developer recently died peacefully at his home in Upland.Ralph was born in Milwaukee, WI, but spent most of his childhood in CA. He was a graduate of Van Nuys High School and USC and a World War II Veteran.Ralph was a breeder, trainer and show dog judge and active for over 50 years in the German Shepherd Dog Club of America, the San Gabriel Valley Dog Club, and as a delegate to the American Kennel Club.He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Roberts, two sons, Chris and Jeff Roberts and their wives, Sylvia and Sandra, and a daughter, Pam Gardner. There are 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.He will be loved and remembered forever.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 21, 2019
