May 20, 1956 - November 18, 2019 Ramon Alfonso was an Emmy-award winning editor who worked for ABC news for many years and also ran his own post-production facility, The Editing Room. He won a Cindy and Golden Eagle for Generational Forgetting, one of several documentaries he produced. After being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015, Ramon went back to school to study music and composed electronic music that he took great pleasure in distributing to friends and family. He loved to travel and cook and explore restaurants.Ramon was born in Manila, Philippines and served in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his wife of 32 years Donna Morley, son Xavier and daughter Caroline.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 24, 2019
