January 12, 1930 - May 3, 2019 Ramona Delgado Torrijos, born in Lamar, Colorado, on January 12, 1930, answered the Lord's call peacefully at home on May 3, 2019, at the age of 89, surrounded by her family. She moved to California as a young child, and her family settled in Torrance. Her mom and dad (Matilda & Ralph Delgado) raised nine children, Ramona being the oldest of four sisters and five brothers. She married the love of her life, "big Ruben", and raised three children, Roman ("little Ruben), Estrella and Jaime. She worked a lifetime at Sears in Los Angeles as a Print Media Supervisor, and retired in the late 1990's. She loved traveling, (especially to Paris), racing fast sports cars, studying the construction of historical dolls at the Japanese Heritage Museum, cooking family favorites, and sewing, knitting and embroidering beautiful works of art. She lived life to the fullest in her personal endeavors as well as the "matriarch" of the family. She will be missed and always remembered by all of those who were privileged to know her. Funeral services will be held On Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Los Angeles. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 12, 2019