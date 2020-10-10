August 12, 1963 - September 25, 2020 On early Friday morning, September 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, Randy Gingold peacefully passed away too soon. He fought a valiant one year battle against brain cancer. Although the ravages of this insidious disease stole a piece of his mind, it never took a piece of his heart and soul. He remained his fearless, positive self; continuing to live life to its fullest. He was a true "Road Scholar", gaining wisdom and imparting it to others not from some university setting, but along the journey of life. He dedicated over 35 years to the family business, McDay Corporation, in the acquisition and management of manufactured housing communities across the country. An artistic spirit, he was the original LA Meterman, creating extraordinary art pieces out of old parking meters and donating them to temples, schools, museums, cancer charities and gifting them to so many friends. A creator of home and family- building a beautiful home from the ground up, and together with his true love, Allison, raising four wonderful children Zachary, Alexis, Blake, and Grace. He was a guiding light and source of strength for all of his family; devoted to his mother Susan Rogers, his siblings, Stephen (Renee), Jeff Rogers (Cathy) and all his nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. He generously extended his philanthropic support to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, The SAM Initiative, The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, Wilshire Boulevard Temple, Phase One Foundation and countless more.Living with cancer during the pandemic forced all of us to slow down and appreciate life through Randy's eyes- enjoying the simplest, yet most important parts of the journey, spending quality time with the ones you love. He was his most content hiking, biking with family and friends, enjoying our home and the outdoors together, walking the dog and just being grateful for all of our blessings. Everyone will miss seeing Randy in the neighborhood, driving with a huge smile on his face, walking Coco around the block, talking to neighbors and being at peace with his lot. He made friends with everyone, genuinely caring about their life experiences and imparting his wisdom and humor to them. While his physical presence is now beyond our reach, we know that he is just around the corner, in another room, as our guardian angel, and creating a new space for us, when some time in the future we will see him again. Until then, he will remain a living presence within us, providing us with his continued strength and deep bonds of love. Our gratitude for our life together is immeasurable. To honor Randy's life and memory, please support brain cancer research through the Phase One Foundation.https://www.phaseonefoundation.org/randall-gingold



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store