Passed away suddenly on November 14, 2020 at the age of 69. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Randy was a resident of Torrance for sixty years. He was a graduate of North Torrance High School and the University of West Los Angeles Law School. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, hiking, backpacking, and especially the sport of alpine skiing. Randall is survived by his mother, Diana Herrst, and brother, Scott Herrst. A private family graveside service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes at a later date. www.fukuimortuary.com
