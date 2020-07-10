Randall Yoshio Furuyama (Randy) 54, of Northridge, CA, passed away June 13, 2020. He was born in 1966 to Tomio and Teruko (Akita) Furuyama in San Fernando, CA. Randy graduated from Sylmar High School in 1984, and studied computer science at UCLA. Randy is survived by his siblings, Alice (David) Kuroda, Dennis (Terry) Furuyama, Steve (Diana) Furuyama, Ron (Nancy Kawahara) Furuyama, and Gary Furuyama, and five nephews and four nieces.Randy was employed at the office of Bradley & Gmelich in Glendale, CA. Randy was a member of Crossway Church of the San Fernando Valley, where working with youth ministries was his passion. He is fondly remembered for his uproarious laughter and incredible knowledge of trivia. Graveside services will be private at Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers or koden, please consider making a donation in Randy's memory to his church or to Zoe International, two of his favorite charities.Crossway Churchhttps://www.crosswaysfv.org
ZOE Internationalhttps://gozoe.org