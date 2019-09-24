|
|
March 8, 1942 - September 14, 2019 Randolph Kaye Vahan passed away September 14, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of Kaye and Roxanne Shakarian Vahan. He was born March 8, 1942 in Los Angeles, California. He attended Stanford University, was on the rugby and football teams, and a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity, where he was known as "Panda", graduating in 1963. He went on to attend Stanford Law School, where he was President of the Stanford Law Association, graduating in 1966. He was a practicing attorney for 50 years, served on the Board of the California Museum of Science & Industry, and also did multiple commercials, appeared on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and had a part in the movie Shrunken Heads. Randy loved life, had a wonderful sense of humor, loved sports, dancing, cooking and golf. He was well loved and will be missed by all of his friends and family. He married Ellen Thayer in 1965. They had two children and later divorced. He met Susan in 1989 and they shared 30 wonderful years together. Randy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his spouse, Susan, his children, Katharine Meadows (Rocker), and Jonathan Vahan, his grandchildren Trevor and Anelese, and his sister Cynthia Gillespie (Bill).Graveside services and internment are Friday, September 27, 2019 at 12:30pm at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. There will be a Celebration of Life and luncheon on October 5, 2019 at 12:30pm at the United Armenian Congregational Church, 3480 Cahuenga Boulevard West, Los Angeles, CA. Guestbook to post messages to the family available at www.Legacy.com.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019