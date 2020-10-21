Raymon Francis Webb "Poppy" passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home Los Angeles, CA at the age of 83. Ray was born November 28, 1936, in Culver City, CA to parents Buster and Margret Webb. Ray married Susan in 1957 in Santa Monica. Ray ran a successful court reporting company for nearly four decades. He also tended bar at parties for the rich and famous. Ray loved his work and the relationships he made along the way even more. Ray loved to golf, even though in his later years he became, in his own words, an "old duffer." His backyard garden is the envy of all the local squirrels and birds along Ocean Park Blvd. Ray was most proud of his family and always shared in their joys and sorrows. Ray is survived by his wife, Susan Webb, daughter Kim Bowers, and son Keith Webb, along with many other loving family members including 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Ray was preceded in death by his son Kirk Webb.Ray was a friend to everyone he met. Always willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed practical jokes, as evidenced by his collection of fart machines. One of Ray's greatest disappointments will be missing Trump losing the upcoming election. Due to COVID there will be no service. If you wish to speak with the family they can be reached at 310-450-1649. We love you and miss you, Poppy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store