1/1
Raymon F. Webb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymon Francis Webb "Poppy" passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home Los Angeles, CA at the age of 83. Ray was born November 28, 1936, in Culver City, CA to parents Buster and Margret Webb. Ray married Susan in 1957 in Santa Monica. Ray ran a successful court reporting company for nearly four decades. He also tended bar at parties for the rich and famous. Ray loved his work and the relationships he made along the way even more. Ray loved to golf, even though in his later years he became, in his own words, an "old duffer." His backyard garden is the envy of all the local squirrels and birds along Ocean Park Blvd. Ray was most proud of his family and always shared in their joys and sorrows. Ray is survived by his wife, Susan Webb, daughter Kim Bowers, and son Keith Webb, along with many other loving family members including 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Ray was preceded in death by his son Kirk Webb.Ray was a friend to everyone he met. Always willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed practical jokes, as evidenced by his collection of fart machines. One of Ray's greatest disappointments will be missing Trump losing the upcoming election. Due to COVID there will be no service. If you wish to speak with the family they can be reached at 310-450-1649. We love you and miss you, Poppy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved