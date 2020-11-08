September 11, 1927 - October 31, 2020 Raymond Chikahisa, 93, of Torrance, California, peacefully passed away on October 31, 2020 at his home.Ray was born in El Centro, California to Hiroshi and Kayo Chikahisa. He was one of seven children. Ray grew up in El Centro until his internment during WWII in Poston, Arizona. He later relocated to Minneapolis where he graduated from Central High School. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and the Korean War. Ray went on to study chemical engineering at the University of Southern California.Ray met his wife Evelyn during college. They were happily married for 66 years. Ray dedicated his 32 year career to ARCO, where he held responsibility for the west coast refineries.Ray enjoyed watching sports, tending to his bonsai and garden, reading history books and traveling. He especially loved spending time with his family and participating in his grandchildren's activities.Ray is survived by Evelyn, his daughter Tracey (Mark Doi), his grandchildren Adrienne Foley, Kevin Doi, Jennifer Doi, brother-in-law Lindbergh Kawahara (Yone), brother-in-law Herbert Kawahara (Helen deceased), sister-in-law Frances, sister Helen (Don Sakaki deceased), brother Hank (Patti) and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Leslie Chikahisa Foley, sister Margie (Woonsun Park), brothers James (Mary), Carl (Sumiko), Paul and sister-in-law Eleanor (Paul Ozawa).A private family service will be held in accordance with his wishes. In lieu of flowers or koden, please consider a donation in his memory to Providence TrinityCare Hospice Foundation - https://give.providence.org/CA/TrinityCare
(Palliative care or TrinityKids Care) in Torrance, CA or the Japanese American National Museum - https://janm.org
in Los Angeles, CA.