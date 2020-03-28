|
March 30, 1924 - March 22, 2020 A former aerospace executive and life-long resident of California, Raymond George Azar, age 95, passed away March 22, 2020. Ray grew up in Inglewood, California. He graduated from Inglewood High School where he was a star athlete and where he met Eleanor Swezea to whom he was married for over 74 years. He is survived by a loving and adoring family, his wife, Eleanor, children Michelle Azar-Valentine (Bob), Sidneye Azar and Robert Azar. He loved his family above all else. He was the consummate father, and model for his children, a loving husband and a kind and generous friend. Azar attended Arizona State University on a football scholarship in 1941. His college career came to an abrupt halt when he left school to enlist in the Army during World War II. During this time, he served as a B-24 radar observer with the Army's 13th Air Corps, flying 45 missions in the Pacific Theater. He received several decorations for his combat activities, including the Air Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one Bronze Star, and the Asiatic Pacific Theater Medal. He loved his country. Azar joined The Garrett Corporation in 1949, not long after graduating from Pepperdine University with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance. Starting as a time-keeping clerk, he quickly rose through the ranks and held a variety of positions, primarily in finance. In 1966 he was elected to the Garrett board of directors; he retired in 1989 as Executive Vice President, Allied Signal. Raymond Azar inspired many and his impact was large. Over the last couple of years, if one theme prevailed, it was the bittersweet remembrance of things past. He was a wonderful storyteller, and he embellished each account with his marvelous sense of humor. A life well-lived, Raymond Azar burned brightly in his sphere of influence. He gave us everything he had. Donations in his memory are suggested to s.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 28 to Apr. 5, 2020