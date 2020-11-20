February 23, 1926 - November 13, 2020 Raymond Julian Voge, a true example of a larger than life character if there ever was one, passed peacefully with his devoted and faithful wife, Rita Marie, by his side at home on November 13, 2020. Together they raised six children, 3 waiting to greet him in heaven: Connie, Tony, Dan, also his grandson, Weston. Ray's 3 surviving children Russ, Monica and Angela, miss him already along with his 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Ray was very proud of his parents, Paul and Irene, and grateful to them for bringing him up in his Catholic faith that he relied on for hope. He was the ultimate optimist, seeing the good in all situations; yet, he was a realist often cautioning others, "don't cross that bridge till you come to it". He said he had no regrets, some of his best lessons were from mistakes and you don't forget those. People found it hard to believe how he was able to get along with all his partners so well, especially since they were also family members: his lifelong business partner and brother, Richard, and his brothers-in-law: Jack, Gene and Jerry Dougherty. Ray looked forward to business, building, and investing, He often said, "I've never worked a day in my life" because he enjoyed it all so much. It wasn't about the money, he always said, "money is just a tool and it will never make you happy, maybe just more comfortable". He was proud of the fact that in 70 years of running many businesses, he never sued or took anyone to court. People sued him and he never worried if anyone took advantage of his generous nature saying, "That's on their conscious, not mine". He never held a grudge. People from all walks of life sought out his wisdom and advise on business, life, politics, and faith. Anyone who knew Ray would have heard him say, "I have been lucky all my life". And we think he would agree, with his family and wife at his side, loved and respected by so many, he was lucky in death.