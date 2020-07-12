Raymond Kapps Brandt (Ray) rode his bike out of this life and into the next on May 16, 2020, while on his favorite trails in Laguna Canyon Wilderness Park between Laguna and Newport Coast. His heart just gave out – he was well aware of the increasing difficulties of strenuous activity – but he truly missed mountain biking . . . had to give it one more try. He was a happy man to the end.Ray was born in Vincennes, Indiana, on July 25, 1943. He lived in that area with his family until he entered Southern Illinois University, where he graduated with a degree in industrial engineering. Throughout his youth and college, he was involved in sports, including football and discus throwing, where he excelled. A serious auto accident after his freshman year at SIU prevented him from competing in state and national competitions.Following college, Ray was hired by IBM Office Systems and moved to St. Louis. His career took him into sales, spending time at Xerox and other firms in various locations, eventually ending up in Southern California. From 1979 to 1989 he was with Coldwell Banker Commercial (now CB Ricard Ellis) both as a CB broker and then as manager of the Anaheim office. In 1989 he went to Watson Land Company as Vice President, Marketing Manager. In 1992 he left there and became an independent broker/consultant. As such, he completed 13 land sale transactions with the Home Depot, among other consulting and real estate transactions.Ray was married to Louise Dahl for 20 years. Although Ray and Louise were divorced, Ray remained devoted to her care and well-being until she passed away in August 2019. He married Judy Fox in 2003 and they were soul mates, constant companions, for these 17 years.Ray was focused on being physically fit, spending hours at the gym and biking, both road and mountain. In 1995, he biked across the U.S. (before cell phones and no van following him) from Eugene, OR to Washington D.C. It was a major goal of his, and he made it in about 2 months, with stops along the way to get acquainted with local people – especially in the coffee shops – he loved those!Ray is survived by his wife, Judy, his step-daughter and step-son Patricia Corbin and Andrew Spielberg, and his sister and brother-in-law, Adrienne and Paul Yochum and brother Craig Mallory - and his beloved dog Jack.Ray supported several non-profit organizations, including JDRF, WHW, Alzheimer's, AHA, the Schnauzer Club and the Irvine Ranch Conservancy, where he was a docent for several years. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled as soon as the state is open for gatherings.Donations may be made in Ray's memory to:WHW – www.whw.org
– Provides the unemployed and underemployed with the skills and resources to get a good job.JDRF/OC – www.jdrf/oc.org - Leading the fight against Type 1 Diabetes.