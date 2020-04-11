|
|
January 23, 1933 - April 1, 2020 Perhaps you knew him from Chicago in the Thirties or perhaps you caught up with him at Canoga Park High School in the Forties, where he played sports and said his life was changed by brilliant teachers like Bennington and Isenberg. From there he was off to UCLA to play football and major in history, with time out to join the US Army's Language Institute in Monterey. It was there that he studied Russian and became part of U.S. Army Intelligence stationed on the East German border, spying on the Russian Army across the river. The interesting time there in the early Fifties allowed him to begin fluency as a German speaker. Maybe you knew him after his Army career ended, when he returned to Los Angeles to finish UCLA. He then went to Boalt Law School in Berkeley where he met his first wife, Maria Wisbar, and added two sons, Erik and Gregory, to the family. After law school, the family moved to Riverside, California, where he practiced law in the County Counsel's office and where his daughter, Theresa, was born. After just a few years he sold everything and returned to Europe, family in tow. He found work as a management consultant and pursued his dream of becoming a writer and working consultant jobs in London, Birmingham, England, and then onto Heidelberg, Germany. For several years the family traveled throughout Europe, settling in Heidelberg where he continued working as a management consultant and volunteering in his son's Boy Scout troop. As his kids approached their teens, he realized they might do better growing up as Americans and moved the family back to the U.S. You may have met Raymond when he worked in NYC employed by Worldwide Books where he became an expert in artist and museum catalogs. Then his wanderings brought him back to Los Angeles where he joined the legal staff at California Teachers Association (CTA), becoming Chief Counsel in the late 1970s. As Chief Counsel for CTA, Raymond was proud to be part of changes protecting the collective bargaining rights of educational employees in California, while arguing and winning multiple cases before the California Supreme Court. You may have met Raymond in Pacific Palisades while he was attending his son's soccer games at Pali High where, in four years, he never missed a single home game, or maybe a few years later while he was playing on a men's soccer team there that he loved. After his divorce, in 1981 he met his future wife Judith Markoff who was starting a restaurant, Gorky's Cafe, in Downtown Los Angeles. He soon quit his Chief Counsel job and turned to writing and being Cafe consultant, eventually buying the People's Muffinry attached to the restaurant and making wholesale mega-muffins. He put together a group of young deliverers who, off hours, took to riding bikes in the hills surrounding L.A. Biking became a sport he loved, almost as much as soccer. With Judith he inherited two teenage daughters, Jeannie and Ellen Gorman. From Day One they felt their mom could not have picked a better man. In 1986 Raymond and Judith each sold their businesses and headed for Argentina, hoping to put down ties, but the economy there was shattered. After a stint in South America they returned, intent on moving to Germany. In 1989 they moved to Heidelberg, just in time to see the Berlin Wall collapse. The ex-Soviet Block countries opened up and they took full advantage, watchful of the changing politics in the neighborhood while Raymond worked for a German law firm, which sometimes sent him eastward. While in Heidelberg, Raymond taught international graduate students, started a very successful Writers Group, and organized an English language support group for Amnesty International. After a few years, Judith and he opened one of the first "museum stores" in Germany where Raymond practiced law from an office in the back. In 1996, moving back to the U.S. and San Francisco, Raymond was active in the Unitarian Church, taught at New College, and also became very knowledgeable in Israeli/Palestinian politics, a not easy choice for involvement. He again was involved with human rights organizations. In 2000 Raymond and Judith went to Harbin, China, to teach at the first Commercial University built there after the revolution. The stint allowed them China travel time, with Lonely Planet as a guide. Family obligations brought them back to Los Angeles in 2001, and to an old house in Angelino Heights. Whenever they could they went to Europe, by then mostly Berlin and Sofia, Bulgaria, where they bought an apartment and dacha. In 2003 Raymond developed Stage 4 metastatic melanoma but, against terrible odds, continued to live a normal but brave life, with some interruptions for surgery. In 2006, as Berlin was hosting the World Cup, the Hansens bought an apartment in East Berlin. It became their home base from which they continued to travel, generally to countries in Eastern Europe. By 2016, living in DTLA, Raymond's Lewy body dementia was taking a heavy toll. It was LBD/ Parkinson's which caused him to die on April 1, 2020. His friends and family mourn. Planet Earth lost a very funny, playful, optimistic, brilliant and very, very loving man.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020