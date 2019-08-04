|
April 11, 1928 - May 21, 2019
On May 21, 2019 Raymond Leroy Marbach, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at the age of 91.
Ray was born on April 11, 1928 in Buffalo, NY. He graduated from Kensington HS at the age of 16 after which he moved to Pasadena where he attended Pasadena Community College. He then spent two years in the Navy as an Electronic Tech. After leaving the Navy, Ray attended University of California, Los Angeles where he received his bachelor's degree in Psychology (1950) and Masters of Business Administration (1968). He was a founding member, cook and officer of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. In April 1952 he married Janet McIntosh after a brief courtship. They raised a son, Brian. They lived in the same house in Woodland Hills for 62 years.
He worked in aerospace engineering and program management for 40+ years at Litton Systems, Inc., Hughes Helicopters and others. He liked to travel on cruises, swim in his pool, garden, watch plays and fix things.
He was preceded in death by his mother Julia Zobler Marbach, his father Joseph Marbach, and his sister, Judy Cox. He is survived by his wife, Janet; son, Brian (Phyllis) of Thousand Oaks; niece, Michelle Cox of Oakland, CA; nephew, Kerry Cox (Pat) of Tucson, AZ; and grandchildren Tyler Marbach of San Diego, CA, and Christy Marbach of Los Angeles, CA. Sister-in-law, Barbara McIntosh of Fullerton, CA, and nephews, Scott McIntosh (Mimi) of Murrietta and Craig McIntosh (Lori Lee) of La Habra and their children also survive him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the La Habra United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 31 N. Euclid St., La Habra, CA 90631. Please donate to in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2019