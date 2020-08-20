1/1
Raymond Minku Cho
November 1, 1932 - August 16, 2020 Raymond Minku Cho, 87, died August 16, 2020 surrounded by his family in his home in Hancock Park, California. The funeral service will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 9:30 AM at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.Mr. Cho is survived by his wife, Jang Ock Cho; his three daughters, Elizabeth, Ann, and Susan Cho; and his step-son and spouse, Paul and Emily, and 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his brother, Chan Ku Cho.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
