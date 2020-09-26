September 4, 1928 - September 11, 2020 Dr. Raymond Killeen passed into our Lord's heavenly care on September 11, 2020 in San Diego, CA. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on September 4, 1928, to parents John Francis and Madeleine Killeen, Ray attended the U. of Pittsburgh ('48) and the U. of Pittsburgh School of Medicine ('52). After commission into the Navy as an officer, he interned at Bethesda and served at Imperial Beach NAS, followed by internal medicine residency at Long Beach VA Hospital. Ray married Sally Ann Donovan in December 1952 during his internship. They spent 47 wonderful years together, raising their family and residing primarily in Monterey Park, CA. They shared a love for travel, often including family and friends. In 1960, Ray joined The Medical Group in downtown Los Angeles, specializing in cardiology. In addition to his busy practice, Ray served on the clinical faculty for USC School of Medicine, as president of LACMA District 1, CMA delegate, and alternate AMA delegate. He was the president of the PSRO for LA County and served on the board of directors for Blue Cross of California. After 35 years, he retired, relocating to Carlsbad, CA. After Sally's death in 2000, Ray met and married Mary Sarah Miranda in 2004. They settled into a comfortable and happy life at Carlsbad-by-the-Sea retirement community. Ray is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Sally; and brother Calhoun. He is survived by his wife Mary; his brother Gerard; and two sons, Thomas and James, and their families including four grandchildren and one great-grandson. Due to coronavirus restrictions, a private Catholic mass and burial will be held for immediate family members at Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USC/Keck School of Medicine, checks payable to "USC Salerni Collegium Scholarship Fund" at USC Advancement, 1150 S. Olive St., 25th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90015, or by phone at 213-740-7500. Please specify "in memory of Dr. Raymond Killeen".