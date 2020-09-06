March 9, 1932 - August 14, 2020 Raymond Cuevas was born and raised in Los Angeles, but spent the last 21 years of his life in Fillmore, California. Earning a scholarship from the Chouinard Art Institute and using the G.I. Bill as a veteran of the Korean War, he continued his studies at Otis Art Institute. After graduating, Cuevas worked as a commercial artist and award-winning graphic designer for more than 25 years. In 1985, he began painting the unique landscapes of the Los Angeles and San Gabriel areas. In 1999, after moving to Ventura County, he focused on the remaining rural landscapes of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.The American artist, Mario Armond Zamparelli, described Cuevas's achievement: "It takes one solitary eye to be sensitive to the upheaval in our communities. Raymond Cuevas has reached out and captured some of the tranquil beauty still tremulously evident in our fragile countryside. Witnessing his painting evokes [this] sense of beauty."Raymond Cuevas painted landscapes, cityscapes and figurative paintings. His work has been shown and auctioned at Bonhams and Butterfield, as well as John Moran Auctioneers. He was also an Artist Member of the California Art Club.He loved nature and all animals, especially his little dogs and cats. He shared a life-long love of playing tennis with his wife, but his heart was with art, classical music, and jazz. Ray is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy, and his sisters, Peggy Stein and Patsy Ortiz. Due to the corona virus restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Big Life, African Wildlife Foundation, or World Wildlife Fund.



