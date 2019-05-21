Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Tadakuma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Tadakuma

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Tadakuma Obituary
(93), longtime former owner/manager of Faith Plating Company in Hollywood, passed away on May 16, 2019 in Pasadena. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Fumiko Tadakuma, brother, Hiroshi (Fumie) Tadakuma, and survived by his son, Michael (Laura) Tadakuma; sister, Chisato (Sam) Hillis; nieces, Jo Ann (Ken) Hamamura, Jane Tokubo, and Peg Tadakuma; also survived by many other relatives. A visitation service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00-6:00PM at the Memorial Chapel of Kubota Mortuary, 911 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.