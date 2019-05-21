|
|
(93), longtime former owner/manager of Faith Plating Company in Hollywood, passed away on May 16, 2019 in Pasadena. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Fumiko Tadakuma, brother, Hiroshi (Fumie) Tadakuma, and survived by his son, Michael (Laura) Tadakuma; sister, Chisato (Sam) Hillis; nieces, Jo Ann (Ken) Hamamura, Jane Tokubo, and Peg Tadakuma; also survived by many other relatives. A visitation service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00-6:00PM at the Memorial Chapel of Kubota Mortuary, 911 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 21, 2019