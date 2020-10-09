January 3, 1937 - October 3, 2020 Beloved mother, mother-in-law, Bubbie, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend died at home on Saturday October 3rd at the age of 83, from complications of West Nile virus. Born in Chihuahua, Mexico to a mother of Spanish descent and a father from Poland, "Colita" and her sister Sarita were raised in Brooklyn, New York by their paternal grandparents and large extended family. Married young at 21, she came West to California, and welcomed two sons Wayne and David. She forged her path as a single mother long before it came into vogue. Interested in microbiology, Colita (Rebecca) returned to school to pursue her Master's Degree in Medical Technology. She had a nearly 40 year career as a medical technologist at SmithKlineGlaxo and later Quest labs. She was called out of retirement twice to be a trainer due to expertise in running specialized HIV tests.In later years, Rebecca enjoyed travels with her family to England, Israel, Mexico, and Alaska. She was a 50 year member of Temple Sinai of Glendale, receiving a "Woman of Valor" recognition due to her leadership roles in the Sisterhood (and delicious brisket). She was devoted to her grandchildren, home, garden, and her pet companions Molly, Misty, and Mike.Rebecca persevered through challenges in her life with humor, faith, and determination. We wish her love and peace in the next stage of the journey. She is survived by sons Wayne (Suzanne), and David, and her grandchildren Rachel and Eli.