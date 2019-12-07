|
January 31, 1923 - December 1, 2019 Born in Saucillo, Chihuahua, Mexico, Rebecca passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her home in El Monte, California, exactly ten years to the day that her husband Victor passed. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters Linda Lee, Olivia, Marta Alicia, Esperanza and Gloria; grandchildren Sandra, Gabriel, David, Celeste, Erin, Lauren, Joseph, Susan, Erica, Matthew, Emily and Mia; and great-grandchildren Lola, Layla, Alfonso, Cruz, Mila, Jeremy, Dylan, Nawai and Lewis. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 11 at 10:30 am at Rose Hills, Sky Rose Chapel, Gate 1, 3888 S. Workman Mill Rd., Whittier.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019