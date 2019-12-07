Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Jimenez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Jimenez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Jimenez Obituary
January 31, 1923 - December 1, 2019 Born in Saucillo, Chihuahua, Mexico, Rebecca passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her home in El Monte, California, exactly ten years to the day that her husband Victor passed. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters Linda Lee, Olivia, Marta Alicia, Esperanza and Gloria; grandchildren Sandra, Gabriel, David, Celeste, Erin, Lauren, Joseph, Susan, Erica, Matthew, Emily and Mia; and great-grandchildren Lola, Layla, Alfonso, Cruz, Mila, Jeremy, Dylan, Nawai and Lewis. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 11 at 10:30 am at Rose Hills, Sky Rose Chapel, Gate 1, 3888 S. Workman Mill Rd., Whittier.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -