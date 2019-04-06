Home

Reeva Berman Grown Obituary
February 28, 1933 - April 4, 2019 Reeva Berman Grown passed away on April 4, 2019 at the age of 86. She became a beloved owner/manager of Leon's Steak House in North Hollywood following the death of her husband, Warren. She was loving mother and grandmother and caring friend. She is survived by her daughters, Caren Grown and Tracey Grown, and grandchildren, Loren Riesenfeld, Serena Grown-Haeberli, and Eden Grown-Haeberli, and sons-in-law, Daniel Riesenfeld and Martin Haeberli. Memorial service to be held at 11:00 am, April 8 at Groman-Eden Mortuary, 11500 Sepulveda Blvd., Mission Hills. Contributions may be made in her name to the , City of Hope, or Valley Storefront (https://www.jfsla.org/page.aspx?pid=228).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
