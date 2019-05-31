June 20, 1913 - May 28, 2019 Reg passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones; preceded in death by the love of his life, Millie Gooch, after 78 glorious years of marriage. An Angeleno since 1917, he witnessed the past two centuries' seminal events. He fought in the epic WWII battle of Anzio, Italy, earning the Purple Heart. A master carpenter and painter, he worked for William Wyler, Elvis Presley, Jimmy Durante, George Burns and others. On the set of American Beauty when a young unknown, Elizabeth Taylor took her screen test, he said "she took his breath away, but I never told Millie that!" The family business was groceries and real estate, and he and Millie liquidated the Pio Pico, Alvarado and Samuel Clemens estates. Reg and Millie were adventurers and among the first into Japan after the war, drove the Pan American Highway when it opened, and were guests of the Panchen Lama in Nepal in the '70s. They took the extended family on glorious cruises around the world. Those of us that were brushed by Reg's pureness, wisdom and authenticity have been given that gift to live by. Goodnight sweet uncle, please give Millie a big hug for us, and let her win at cards once in awhile, please! Services at Forest Lawn, Glendale on 6/4 at 2pm. He requested any gifts be made to Wattles Community Garden in Hollywood. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 31 to June 1, 2019