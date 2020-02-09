|
January 3, 1922 - November 16, 2019 Reign W. Johnson, age 97, died peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was a man of integrity and quiet intelligence whose dry humor and compassion enriched the lives of everyone around him. Reign was born in Emporia, Kansas to Warren Van Johnson and Gladys Briles Myers. His family moved to Long Beach, CA during the Depression. He attended Wilson High School, excelling in art and writing. Always adventurous, Reign traveled the western states on the roof of freight trains. He married his first wife Norma Lemley in 1941 and had a son, David.Reign joined the Army Air Corps in 1942, where he was a bombsight mechanic on Sperry and Norden bombsights and an entertainment specialist painting posters and sets. After the war, he attended Chouinard Art Institute on the G.I. Bill. He married Patricia "Peachie" Johnson in 1947 and had a daughter, Julie. They moved to Lancaster, CA for his job as an Allstate claims adjuster and later retired to Laguna Niguel to be near family. In retirement Reign played golf, worked as an ombudsman for seniors and spent as much time as he could with family. He and Peachie enjoyed traveling throughout the country including to his beloved Kansas where he spent one of the most important years of his childhood. He was a devoted role model to his children and grandchildren throughout his life. Reign and Peachie were married for 71 years until she passed away in April 2019. He is survived by sister Shirley Dahms of Long Beach, daughter Julie, son David, grandson Reign, granddaughters Teresa and Katherine, and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister Betty Clark.Reign will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Long Beach at 11:30 am on Sunday Feb. 16, 2020.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020