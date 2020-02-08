|
|
Age 97 passed away on January 31, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Tetsuo; she is survived by her children, Larry (Anita) and Gordon (Ann) Ota; grandchildren, Avery Ota, Elisse (Zane) Kang, and Madeline (Ben) Digne, Jonathan and Willis Ota; she is also survived by nephews and other relatives.Memorial services will be held on Friday, February 21, 10:30 a.m. at Wintersburg Presbyterian Church 2000 N. Fairview St. in Santa Ana. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 8, 2020