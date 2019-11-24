Home

Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Centenary United Methodist Church
300 S. Central Ave.
Los Angeles, CA
View Map
REIKO YOSHINAGA

REIKO YOSHINAGA Obituary
Age 103 passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019.Beloved mother of Julia K. (Ron) Yano; grandmother of Jason (Tiffany) and Adam (Thao) Yano; great-grandmother of Abigail and Ashley Yano; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 10:00a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles.In lieu of koden, the family requests that monetary contributions be given to Centenary United Methodist Church. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 24, 2019
