Age 103 passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019.Beloved mother of Julia K. (Ron) Yano; grandmother of Jason (Tiffany) and Adam (Thao) Yano; great-grandmother of Abigail and Ashley Yano; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 10:00a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles.In lieu of koden, the family requests that monetary contributions be given to Centenary United Methodist Church. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 24, 2019