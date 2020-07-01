August 18, 1922 - June 11, 2020 Recently our family lost its patriarch, Reine Joseph Corbeil, age 97. He was born August 18, 1922 in Missoula, Montana to Nels Corbeil and Louria Virginia DuBois Corbeil, the youngest of 8 children. He died on June 11, 2020 after a brief hospitalization. In 1923 the family moved to Long Beach, CA, where his family lived in a tent without indoor plumbing for several years before his father built the family home in 1932. Like many, Reine's family was financially wiped out in the Great Depression until landing on their feet in the late 1930's.From birth in a tiny cabin in Montana, serving as an engineer in the Seabees during WWII, and working on energy policy with presidential administrations, he was truly a member of the greatest generation. Reine was the consummate host, always making sure his friends and family were well taken care of.Reine graduated from George Washington High School in Los Angeles in 1941. After graduation, Reine worked at Cal Ship, a Victory Ship building facility, starting as a "Helper" and progressing to becoming a card-carrying Journeymen Pipe Fitter. At age 19, Reine enlisted in the Navy Seabees and was assigned to the 7th Special Stevedoring Battalion, Headquarters Company, later renamed the 36th Special Seabee Battalion at Port Hueneme, CA. He shipped out to the Aleutians in 1943 for 16 months. Later his 36th Special Seabee Battalion was the first to land on the east coast of Okinawa. An enemy bomb injured Reine's back, a pain which he endured until successful surgery at age 96. Reine was discharged from the Navy on January 26, 1946, earning a Bronze Battle Star and received the Navy Good Conduct Medal and Ribbon. Reine blessed future generations by writing his memoirs and addendums of that time, giving video interviews to high school students, and just this past Memorial Day was interviewed by his beloved great grandniece, Aram Hadley of Seoul, South Korea - for which he had to learn some new technology at age 97! Returning to civilian life, Reine led a full and rewarding life. He met his wonderful wife of over 68 years, Dorothy Meloy Corbeil. He attended Long Beach City College and USC, receiving a degree in Math with a minor in Physical Sciences in 1951. He then went on to a long and successful career with Southern California Gas (now Sempra Energy), retiring at the age of 55. He and Dorothy built their dream home in Rolling Hills Estates where he resided independently until his recent passing. He was justifiably proud of his prominent service to the Los Angeles area on air quality issues for over 30 years, first working hand in hand with and then serving the South Coast Air Quality Management District for a dozen years in Director and advisory rolls. He was also happily associated for 20 years with the Rancheros Visitadores social and charity organization. He and Dorothy immensely enjoyed travelling with their Cortez RV group for many years and frequent cruises. He loved nothing more than his family (and his canine companion Dinky). The family shared Mexican cruises, had huge Thanksgiving reunions in Northern California, and spent family time all under one roof in Florida. Our whole family has been so blessed to have him for as long as we did - almost 98 years! His legacy lives on in the generations of grand and great-grand nieces and nephews who know and love him.Reine was predeceased by his parents and beloved wife Dorothy, his sisters Edna, Bea and Lora; brothers Ernie, Cliff, Vern and Aaron (died in infancy). Reine will always be remembered by his and Dorothy's cousins, nieces and nephews and their families as the family patriarch, source of wisdom and good common sense. He will be missed by his many special friends and neighbors. We say good-by to a great representative of the "greatest generation."A private service will be held at a later date.