September 30, 1950 - January 17, 2020 Reinee E. Pasarow ascended from her earthly body to her beautiful spirit in heaven on January 17, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1950, in Glendale, CA. She grew up in La Crescenta, CA, and attended UCLA, where she studied economics. She married Michael Pasarow in 1975, and the two started a food brokerage business together in 1986, which they sold in 2002. A lover of the ocean, Reinee cherished her life at the seaside in Caspar, CA. She will be remembered for her sharp intelligence, unique sense of style and great eye for design, steadfast courage, championship of women's rights, and deep love for her family and her husband Michael. As a prominent member of the Bahá'í community both nationally and internationally, Reinee upheld Bahá'í principles in her everyday life and went on several Bahá'í pilgrimages during her lifetime. The story of her near-death experiences inspired many. Reinee's spiritual teachings and experiences served as the basis of her 2018 book, Answers from Heaven: The Near-Death Experiences of Reinee Pasarow. Reinee is survived by five children, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her brother, her sister, nieces and nephews, and her beloved husband, Michael. Her greatest hope in life was for the unity and equality of all people.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 25, 2020