July 7, 1921 - June 4, 2019 'Barney' Watts, 97, Teacher, Coach, and Golfer, born in LA, has peacefully passed away in Torrance, CA. He was predeceased in '94 by his beloved wife Libby, whom he married on Bride and Groom radio hour in '48. He is survived by his four sons, Paul (Eonnaya 'Lily'), Michael J (Corrie), Steven (Carol 'Ceci'), Gregory, and his four granddaughters Aubrey & Devon, and Mariah & Natalie.As a USC Trojan, Barney earned 3 degrees, Theology '43, Education '48, and a Masters. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force in WWII. He taught PE, Health, Math, and Coached the majority of his 38 years at LA City Schools. Harbor Park Golf Club and 24 Hour Fitness were enjoyed into his 80's & 90's. After homes in Baldwin Hills, Dapplegray Lanes in RHE, and Skyline MHP in Torrance, his last years were at Huntington Retirement Hotel in Torrance, where he shared his apartment with his cat Lil' Gal. A graveside Military Service for Barney & Libby Watts will be held on July 9th, 11am, at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 9 to June 10, 2019