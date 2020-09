Or Copy this URL to Share

June 10, 1921 - August 23, 2020 Early morning, August 23, Renee Lamkie passed away in Los Angeles. She lived a full life and loved her family (grandson, Ben, son-in-law, Richard Schwanbeck, daughter, Patty) and many, many friends.



