January 22, 1944 - January 31, 2019 Renee Lambert died on January 31st with her daughter and husband by her side. She fought with all her might, but the brief illness was too much.. Renee was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Frieda and Paul Hekler. She was the oldest daughter and helped raise her younger siblings, Paul Jr, Kirk, and Susie. The family moved to Burbank California where she graduated from Burbank High School, and then received her AA degree from Valley College. She married her first love, Bob Michalek in 1965. They lived in West Hills, Ca and raised their two children Scott and Suzy. She helped Bob run Bob's Unocal 76 in West Hills for over 20 years. They laughed often and loved spending vacations on Balboa Island. They had many friends and enjoyed hosting parties at their home and were very involved with the local chamber of commerce. They were married for 35 years until Bob passed away suddenly in 2000. Renee's second act was filled with playing bridge, traveling the world, and finding her second love, also named Bob, whom she married in 2011. Bob Lambert and Renee loved spending time together and traveling the world. When not traveling they liked going to the movies and 3:30pm dinners at local restaurants. One of Renee's favorite roles in life was that of Grandmother. She was "Mom Mom" to grandsons, Bobby and Luke Helgager and Travis and Chad Michalek. She loved spending time with them and doing actives that she knew the kids would enjoy. She shared her love of cruising with them and was able to enjoy several family cruises. Survived by her loving husband Bob Lambert, her two children and their spouses, Scott and Elena Michalek, Suzy and James Helgager. Her sister Susie Butler. And her beloved grandchildren Bobby and Luke Helgager and Travis and Chad Michalek. Services will be Wednesday February 6th at 10:00 am. At Shepherd of Valley Lutheran in West Hills, Ca. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary